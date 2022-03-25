How to redeem Skeleton Key codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Every Borderlands game has come with a special currency type that allows you to access some special loot at any point in the game. Of course, you will only want to use the keys when you need a weapon or at the end when they can be at their most powerful. The new iteration of these keys isn’t golden, instead, they are Skeleton Keys. This guide will cover how you can obtain these keys in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Obtaining Skeleton Keys is pretty simple. There are a few Twitter accounts that you can follow where the keys come flowing in at a pretty consistent rate. Just like with the Borderlands games of previous years, Randy Pitchford tweets codes for use in-game to get the new key currency. You can also get the codes from the official Gearbox Twitter account and a handful of other accounts related to the Borderlands games, the newest being the official Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Twitter page.

How to redeem codes

There are two methods to redeeming SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. First, you can go to the in-game mail system by going into the menu and selecting the social tab. Go over to the SHiFT tab to redeem the code and over to the mail tab to retrieve the key. You can also redeem the codes by going to the SHiFT website and typing in the code. Make sure to link the account you are using for the game so the key goes to the right place. Be sure to also add in the console you are currently playing on.

The latest SHiFT code to start off your journey is: JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH