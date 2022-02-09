How to redeem your Founder’s Pack rewards in Lost Ark

The Founder’s Pack is a great way to get a headstart at Lost Ark, allowing you to enter the game three days earlier from its official release. It also grants you tons of special rewards based on which tier you purchased. Here’s how to redeem all of your Founder’s Pack rewards in Lost Ark.

Once you enter the game, look at the top of your screen. There are a bunch of icons on the top of your screen that leads to different potential options. You’re looking for the “Product Inventory” tab, which has an icon that looks like a box. It will be located next to an envelope icon.

From here, you can redeem your Founder’s Pack chests. Once you redeem the Founder’s Pack rewards, they will show up in your Inbox. Go to your Inbox, and claim the rewards. From there, all your items will be in your inventory.

To see what items you received, hit the “I” key on your keyboard or open your inventory. All of your Founder’s Pack items will be located here. Right-click on any of the items to claim them (open a chest) or equip them. You’ll receive different rewards depending on what tier you get. You can also get more than one Founder’s Pack package at one time.