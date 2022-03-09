How to register for Evo 2022

Evo is finally coming returning to in-person tournaments since COVID-19 forced the annual tournament to go online in 2020 and 2021. The beloved fighting game event will take place from August 5, 2022, through August 7, 2022. Registration has opened up and fighting game enthusiasts are rushing to get their pass for the event.

If you’re looking to attend, you’ll first need to head over to the official EVO website and then click on the blue button that says “Register Now,” where you’ll be directed to the registration page. Scroll down until you see the events. Here you’ll be able to register yourself for any of the nine games listed. Pick what event you’ll wish to attend. You’ll then be prompted to purchase an Event Pass.

Once you do that, you can configure your pass. Configuring your pass allows you to attend other events for an additional cost. Finally, you’ll be asked to enter your personal information before you can check out. If you have a Smash.gg account, all this information will already be filled in for you.

It’s important to note that the price for the pass will go up as we get closer to EVO. So, if you’re dead set on attending the event, it’s important to purchase your pass now before it gets more expensive.