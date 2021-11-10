how-to-repair-buildings-in-jurassic-world-evolution-2

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will throw a lot at you throughout your playthrough. Not only will you have stroppy dinosaurs to contend with, who break your fence and go on a rampage because they haven’t seen a goat for a while, you’ll also have to compete with storms that blast in out of nowhere and ruin your facility. All of this can leave your facility in a rather sorry state and in need of repair, which is why we’ve put together this guide for how to repair buildings.

Rangers can do it all

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to repair any building in Jurassic World Evolution 2 is by selecting one of your Ranger crews and instructing them to repair the structure. This is how you’ll repair everything in your facility. The drawback of getting your Rangers to repair buildings is that they’re not keeping an eye on the dinosaurs, which may get out of hand in the time it takes for the repair. Ensure you have at least two Ranger crews available when possible to avoid spreading them too thin.

Demolish and repair fences

Screenshot by Gamepur

When your fences are destroyed, usually by a dinosaur, it’s faster to repair them by demolishing the broken parts and rebuilding a fence in its place. Use your Capture crew to tranquilize the dinosaur if necessary and transport them back to the enclosure. This saves time and means you don’t need to give your Ranger crew yet another task. If dinosaurs are destroying fences, it means that they don’t have the right food, environment or that they are ill or have cohabitation issues. Getting Rangers to check on dinosaurs regularly helps to prevent fences from getting knocked about. However, some dinosaurs are angry for no reason, so you can’t always avoid this situation.