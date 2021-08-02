how-to-reroll-in-nier-reincarnation

Nier Reincarnation is a new mobile entry in the Nier franchise. The thing that sets it apart from any of the other games is a focus on gacha summons. Your summons vary wildly, meaning you can pick up a fantastic group in your first attempt or have the worst start in the game imaginable. Luckily, you’re able to reroll if you don’t like the summons you get right away. This guide explains how you get those first summons and how to reroll if they’re not up to standard.

How to reroll

Launch Nier Reincarnation

Progress through the initial quests, tutorial, and cutscenes as quickly as possible

Collect any pre-registration rewards from your mailbox

Spend all of your resources on summon characters

If you don’t like the summons you acquired, delete the game and clear your app data

Download the game again, start a new save file, and repeat the process until you’re satisfied with the characters you’ve acquired

As you can see, there’s no way to reroll your start unless you clear your app data. Therefore, you need to start from the very beginning of the game to have another chance at getting the perfect rolls on your starting characters, which means restarting from scratch. However, it doesn’t take as long as it might seem since you can skip many early cutscenes to speed up the process.

If you don’t want to reroll for the perfect starting characters, then continue with the game once you’ve acquired your first few. The only reason any player should reroll is if they’re looking to have optimal stats on their summons.