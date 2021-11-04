Players who have enjoyed Niantic’s many games, such as Pokémon Go and Pikmin Bloom, have the chance to reserve their Niantic ID for a limited time. Registrations for the Niantic ID process have started right now and continue until November 26, 2021. Here’s what you need to know about how to reserve your Niantic ID.

When you’re ready to reserve your Niantic ID, you’ll need to visit the Niantic Labs website, where they’re accepting registrations. At the bottom of the page, you’ll see an orange notification button that you can click to go through the process of reserving your Niantic ID. You will have to sign-up using your Apple ID, Google Play ID, or Facebook ID to reserve the name. You will also need to follow Niantic’s Player Guidelines if you want to have the name accepted.

The Niantic ID you create will not change your in-game name for any of Niantic’s products, such as Pokémon Go or Pikmin Bloom. It only means the Niantic ID you create will be connected to all of your accounts for each game, making it easier to play with your friends and play other Niantic products with a primary hub account.

Niantic ID makes it easy for you to manage your identity across our games and products.



Lock in that username you already love by claiming your Niantic ID by Nov. 26, 2021 👉 https://t.co/6uNegtfVES pic.twitter.com/ulwN5HLiOh — Niantic, Inc. 🌷🌹🌻🌺🌼 (@NianticLabs) November 4, 2021

Unfortunately, several players have encountered trouble when they attempt to log in using their Apple ID, Google Play account, or Facebook login. Niantic is looking into this issue and is hopefully making this process easier.