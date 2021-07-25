How to respawn in Muck

Muck is a free-to-play roguelike survival game developed by popular YouTuber and content creator Dani. The game is very similar to Minecraft, but it’s much more fast-paced. The main objective of the game is to survive for the longest period. However, you can essentially respawn if you die.

Respawning in Muck

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, the respawning mechanism only works in the multiplayer mode of the game. On release, the game didn’t support respawning at all; however, developer Dani quickly added the feature once the game started to gain a lot of traction.

If your health bar drops to zero in the game, you’ll immediately die and will leave a gravestone behind. Other players can interact with the gravestone and use the Revive Totem to resurrect the dead player.

Players should note that respawning mechanism only works during the day. If you die in the middle of the night, you’ll have to wait until the next day to be revived. That said, a deceased player can be revived during the night, but the player that interacts with the gravestone must pay coins.

The respawning feature is currently unavailable in the single-player mode, and it is unlikely to be added in the future. So if you die in the single-player mode, you will lose all your progress and will have to start from scratch again.