How to restore Pokémon and character health in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

With Pokémon being your main line of both defense and offense in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, of course, you want to make sure that they are taken care of. That being said, there is a new element of care you have to pay attention to with your playable character also having a health bar that can be depleted by attacking wild Pokémon. Here is how to restore the health of your Pokémon and your protagonist in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon

Like in the other games in the series, you can heal Pokémon with items that you craft in the village or find in the world. For example, Oran Berries recover 20 health, while Super Potions bring back 100 health points. You can use items either during your turn in a battle or while walking around the world.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Centers have not yet been built, so there is no hospital you can take them to have them treated. Instead, sleeping will bring them back to full health. Go to a settlement or base camp and sleep in a bed for any period of time, and they will be fully healed.

Protagonist

To heal your protagonist in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, all you need to do is sleep in a bed. There are no items to heal your character, so making the trek to the nearest base camp or village will be your best course of action to prevent yourself from blacking out.

While you will not see the health bar of your protagonist, you will want to pay attention to the borders of your screen. If everything is normal, you are healthy, a black border means you have taken some damage, and a red border indicates you are close to blacking out and need to find a bed soon.