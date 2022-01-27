The Pokémon you use in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be used to protect you against the dangerous, wild Pokémon wandering throughout the region. These are much more fierce, and some are extremely difficult for you to battle against. Every so often, your Pokémon may faint, and you’ll need to give them to recover. In this guide, we cover what you need to know about how to revive Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two ways for your Pokémon to recover. The most straightforward method is to return to your Base Camp and interact with the tent. Similar to a Pokémon Center, all of your Pokémon in your roster will heal and return to their full power, enabling you to return to the wild to find more Pokémon to add to your PokéDex.

However, if you’re in the wilderness, you’ll need to use a Revive item. These basic Revives allow you to bring your Pokémon to partial heal. You might receive a Revive for turning in a lost Satchel that another Pokémon trainer lost while exploring the wild. You can find the various rewards for turning in Satchels in the Lost and Found section of your menu.

Make sure to have a handful of Revives with you if you’re planning to head straight into the wild. Your Base Camp might be too far out, making traveling across the Hisuian region a chore.