How to ride lox in Valheim

It’s not every day you have the chance to ride on a lox, but in Valheim’s Hearth and Home update, you’ll be able to explore your favorite areas riding a massive creature that looks more suitable to be a tank. You can find lox in the Plains biome, and these huge creatures are typically some of the stronger opponents you can try fighting against, but they’re also instrumental in helping you get around. There is a chance you can learn how to ride a lox.

Before you try riding a random lox you found out in the Plains; you need to try taming them. The best type of food we’ve found that works well to tame them are cloudberries. These are typically found in small bunches throughout the Plains, and these small, yellowish berries are a favorite treat of these large creatures. Similar to taming boars and wolves, you’ll have to place the cloudberry in front of the lox you want to tame and wait for them to eat it. Then, after they’ve eaten enough, you’ll receive a notification that the lox loves you, and you should be able to approach it without it attacking you.

Now that you’ve tamed a lox, it’s time to try and ride this creature. You won’t be able to do it by yourself, you’re going to need an item, appropriately named lox saddle. You can make it a level one workbench. You’re going to need three ingredients.

10 Leather Scraps

20 Linen thread

15 Black Metal

Once you’ve gathered all of those up and crafted the item, the last thing to do is approach your tamed pet to start riding it around. These creatures don’t need for speed, but they’re huge and intimidating.