How to romance the Wraith in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is a comedy romance visual novel where you can date some of the Killers from Dead by Daylight. One of the romance interests is the Wraith. Although he may be an annoying Killer to deal with in the original game, in Hooked on You, he’s actually an absolute sweetheart with story that will pull at your heartstrings.

How to successfully romance the Wraith in Hooked on You

The Wraith is a shy guy, but he will open up to you once the two of you get closer. Here are all the choices we made in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim that allowed us to successfully romance him.