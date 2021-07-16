Roblox Demonfall is a game in which you need to slay demons and rise to help humanity whilst losing your sense of self. It’s a deep game that players can become engrossed in more than many other Roblox titles. Whatever path you choose to take, you’ll always lose a part of yourself. However, the game’s controls aren’t very clear for newcomers. That’s why we’ve put together this guide for how to run and do a few other things in the game.

How to run in Roblox Demonfall

To run in Roblox Demonfall, you need to double press and hold the “W” key. You can also press the “Q” key to get a quick burst of speed from a dash move. If you’re unsure of the other controls in the game, we’ve included the basics below.

Roblox Demonfall controls

The following are the game’s default controls.