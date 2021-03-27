How to save your game in Subverse

As you progress through your adventures with the Captain and the crew of the Mary Celeste, you will begin to see the game open up more like a game with traditional RPG-style options for improving the ship. You will also unlock more crewmates to add and improve both your in-game level and the amount of PP you have, which can allow you to purchase more of the game’s lewd scenes with the game’s female characters.

What the game doesn’t do is give a clear indicator of where and how to save in the game. When you go into the pause menu with the Escape key for the first part of the game, it will show you the Save button at the bottom, but will often tell you that you can’t save manually in this particular area.

Thankfully, you do not need to worry about losing your progress as the game does automatically save your game as you complete each section. This means that if you want to stop at the start of a story section, you can do so knowing that you will come back to this part when you load the game back up. Entire story segments can also be skipped if you wish to get through them quickly.

The save option in the menu will open up later in the game if you want to use the manual save feature during combat segments, but the game itself will provide saves after each major section of the game that you complete.

You can then choose to pick up where you left off, or load from the beginning of the last mission from the menu.

