How to send a referral code invite in Pokémon Go – Refer a friend

The referral program in Pokémon Go is designed for experienced players to help out new ones that want to join the game. When an experienced player sends a referral code to a new player, as that player levels up and players the game, both parties receive rewards based on their progress. It’ll be a good way for new players to level up quicker and receive additional items, and it’s a good incentive for seasoned players to recruit more to the game and received rewards. It’s a two-way street to benefit both sides. If you’re a seasoned player looking to send out a referral code, this is how you invite someone new to the game.

You can only receive referral rewards from a new player as an experienced one if you’re friends in Pokémon Go. When you send the code to someone and accept it, there’s a chance for the two of you to become friends. We highly recommend you accept this, or you won’t be able to receive the rewards. There is a grace period for players to receive rewards before becoming friends, but it only lasts for a short time.

You can find your referral code in the main menu for the referral program on your friend’s list. There will be a new tab called ‘invite’ that you can hit, and it will show your referral code on the screen. The program has gone worldwide, so all players can send an invite to a friend who has not played the game for long time.

The referral code will be a nine-digit code that the player receiving it has to type in when they log into the game. The player typing in the code has to be brand new to the game or they haven’t logged into Pokémon Go for over 90 days. If they meet those requirements, then they accept your referral code.

You’ll be receiving several rewards as the new player works through the program. The rewards occur when the referred player purifies shadow Pokémon, reaches Ultra Buddy with a Pokémon, trade Pokémon, catch them, complete research tasks, defeat Team Rocket Grunts, evolve Pokémon, hatch them, or complete raids.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.