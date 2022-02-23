How to send PS5 videos and photos to your phone

As a first in PlayStation history, PS5 owners can now upload most in-game captures to their phones, and it is more seamless than one would think. The feature even allows players to then share their content from their devices to social media platforms, like Twitter and Discord. Though, to use these features, you may need to follow a few steps beforehand.

Download the PS app and link your console

Like on other consoles, the feature will first require players have the PlayStation app installed on their smartphones or tablets. Once it is downloaded and you have logged into your account, you will then need to link the app to the console. To begin, make sure that the phone and console are connected to the same WiFi network, and go to the Settings menu in the app — located in the top-right corner of the home screen.

You can then connect the devices from the “Link Console” option underneath the Setting’s Console Management subheader. In this same menu, also confirm that the Captures’ Auto-Upload option is on. Once that is done, videos and screenshots created on your PS5 will now be sent directly to the Capture tab in the app’s Game Library Menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How sending media to the PS app works

Unfortunately, only captures that have been created after activating the feature will transfer to your phone, as there is no option to send older content to the application. However, after you’ve created a new game capture, it will automatically be in the PS app for the next 14 days. During this period, you can then click on the video or photo to be given the option to share or download the content. So far, we’ve found that all captures can be sent to a range of other apps, such as Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Discord, and even TikTok.