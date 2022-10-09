How to set up a Capcom ID for Street Fighter 6

The closed beta of the much anticipated Street Fighter 6 is inching closer, and fans are gearing up for it. While the game was officially revealed in June, the exact release date of it is yet to be confirmed. Regardless, fans can still be part of the closed beta and get a feel of the game before anyone else. However, players need to set up a Capcom ID to partake in the closed beta of Street Fighter 6.

How to create Capcom ID for Street Fighter 6

Image via Capcom

To make a Capcom ID for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Go to Street Fighter 6’s official page and select the option “Acquire a Cpacom ID.”

Once there, select the option “Create a Capcom ID.” Fill out the details as required, and your account will be created.

Go back to the Street Fighter 6’s page and link your Capcom ID with the platform you will use, i.e., Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam.

After you set up the Capcom ID and successfully link it with the platform you are using, click on “Apply for the Closed Beta Test.” As one would expect, the queue to get inside the closed beta is big, and not everyone will get the opportunity to try it out. If you are fortunate enough to get inside the closed beta, you should get an email stating the same. It’s worth noting that you should be at least 18 to apply for the closed beta. Furthermore, if you delete your Capcom ID, your application will be immediately canceled.