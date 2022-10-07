While playing Street Fighter 6, there’s always the chance you’ll find a handful of errors and problems when attempting to use any of the online features. A common issue you are encountering is they see a Communication error code on their screen. It will appear while you’re playing a match, while you’re looking for it, and after you conclude a match. What is the Communication error code in Street Fighter 6, and what can you do about it?

Can you fix the Communication error code in Street Fighter 6?

When the Communication error code appears on the screen, in our experience, clicking it gets rid of the code, and you can continue playing Street Fighter 6. We’ve had this error happen multiple times while never being booted from the game or encountering any other errors while playing through the Street Fighter 6 closed beta. The error might be happening because the servers for Street Fighter 6 are a little shakey for the closed beta, and they will likely continue as more players jump into the game throughout the weekend.

We don’t know if players are being kicked for this. Every time this has happened to us while playing the beta, we’ve never been dropped from the game or kicked out of the battle hub. Instead, it’s simply been clicking the error code, acknowledging it happened, and then we can continue playing the game.

There could be other errors, and because Street Fighter 6 is in a closed beta, this might be happening because the servers are being adjusted to the number of players joining the game. Hopefully, this is the only error in the Street Fighter 6 closed beta. If it continues when the game goes live, we’ll add further information about how to best handle it or how to reach out to Capcom so they can assist in addressing the issue.