How to sign up for Honkai: Star Rail’s Galaxy Exploration beta tester program

Honkai: Star Rail is an upcoming free-to-play gacha game from the developers of Genshin Impact. And like Genshin Impact, players can test out the upcoming release of the game in a series of beta tests by signing up to be a member of the Galaxy Exploration Program.

This program is a “long-term beta tester recruitment program.” When you are a member of the program, known as “Trailblazers,” you’ll be put into a pool for HoYoverse to choose from to participate in “subsequent versions of small-scale confidential beta tests.” In other words, once you’re in this program, you can be randomly chosen to participate in a beta test.

This means that this program isn’t explicitly a beta test program, and won’t guarantee you a spot. But you can increase your chances dramatically of testing the game by signing up for the Galaxy Exploration Program. All you have to do to join is scroll to the bottom of this official HoYoLab post, and you’ll see a sign-up link. You’ll then be taken to a sign-up survey. Once you reach the end of the post, you’ll have to enter your e-mail address.

That’s all you’ll need to do to sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail Galaxy Exploration Program. Note that HoYoverse cannot guarantee that every Trailblazer who signs up can “participate in small-scale confidential beta tests.” Sign up, and keep it in the back of your mind. If you’re lucky, you’ll get a hands-on Honkai: Star Rail experience.