NHL 21: How to sign up for the 2021 NHL Gaming World Championship

The NHL has confirmed that it is bringing back the NHL Gaming World Championship for a fourth consecutive year, and registration for the 2021 event began on March 26. Players have until April 25 to sign up, although waiting for that long will essentially ensure little rewards. So, you should plan to sign up as soon as possible, should you decide to enter the GWC.

So how do you sign up for the NHL GWC? Let’s go over what you need to do.

First off, you’ll need to head to the Battlefy website. Battlefy is handling the registration for this year’s event.

Go to the website, and click the Register Now button. Before signing up, you will need to either create a new account, or sign up for Battlefy.

Once you’ve done that, make sure to read the Terms and Conditions for the event. If you accept the Terms, check the option to do so, and then link your EA account.

After that, you’ll need to provide your real name, zip code, country, and then your favorite NHL team. Lastly, provide an e-mail and then finalize the results. Once that’s done, you will receive a Collectible in your HUT Inbox, granting you access to the event.

Related: NHL 21: How the 2021 NHL Gaming World Championship works

The first round of the 2021 NHL GWC begins on April 7.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.