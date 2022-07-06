How to sign up for The Division Resurgence Mobile Alpha

The Division Resurgence Mobile is an open-world shooter and the next installment in The Division series where players will be able to play as SHD agents. Players will be able to try out new gear and weapons while exploring the familiar setting of New York City. Developer Ubisoft announced that the game will be launching a Closed Alpha. Much like other Closed Alpha tests, players will be able to sign up and have a chance at gaining early access to the game. The process for signing up is simple.

How to join The Division Resurgence Mobile Alpha

As mentioned, the process to sign up isn’t complicated. Here’s a look at all of the steps you’ll need to work your way through:

Go to the official game’s website and scroll all the way down. You’ll see a section that says to “Register for The Division Resurgence Closed Alpha.” Choose your platform and hit the orange button that says “Register.” You’ll then be asked to sign into your Ubisoft account. You can also make an account if you don’t have one already. After signing in, you’ll be asked nine yes or no questions. The first question will be if your phone can handle complex tasks or demanding games without any issue. The next seven questions will be asking you if you played the following games such as Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, or any mobile Battle Royale game like PUBG. Lastly, the last question will be if you’re comfortable to submit any feedback during the closed alpha period.

After answering those questions, you’re all done registering for the game’s Closed Alpha. You can revisit the page at any time if you need to change your platform. If you are selected, you’ll be emailed as well as sent an NDA that you will need to sign saying that you won’t share any information, screenshots, or videos from the Closed Alpha. If you aren’t selected, no worries, as there will be plenty of other opportunities to play the game at a later date.