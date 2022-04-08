How to sign up for the Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 PC network test – play times and dates

Get ready to buckle up in a Gundam as the Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 network test is almost upon us. Here’s when you can expect to play the game and how to sign up for the test.

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 is a 6v6 fighter that has you playing as your favorite pilots throughout the franchise’s history. Previously available on PS4 and PS5, PC gamers can finally get a handle on their favorite mechs in either land or space. You can also customize them to help your pursuit of dominance on the battlefield.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 PC network test will go live on April 14 and will be available for multiple periods of time until April 21. Session 1 will have a periodic timeframe, while the second season will be available continuously from April 21 to April 24.

Session 1

Thursday, April 14 – Friday, April 15 First half: 5:00pm – 8:00pm PDT Second half: 10:00pm – 1:00am PDT

Friday, April 15 – Saturday, April 16 First half: 5:00pm – 8:00pm PDT Second half: 10:00pm – 1:00am PDT

Saturday, April 16 – Sunday, April 17 First half: 5:00pm – 8:00pm PDT Second half: 10:00pm – 1:00am PDT



Session 2

Thursday, April 21 – Sunday, April 24 April 21 at 6:00pm to April 24 at 1:00am PDT



In order to sign up for the Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 PC network test, go to the game’s Steam page.

Under the screenshots and wishlist section of the store listing, you’ll find a tab that lets you “Request Access” to the planned test. Click the green tab and you’ll be enrolled into the test. You’ll likely be accepted quickly.