How to skip pre-match cutscenes in WWE 2K22

Professional wrestling, including the WWE, is well-known for its iconic entrances. From The Undertaker’s long walk to the ring, to Ric Flair’s strut down the aisle, wrestlers know how to put on a show before the show, and get the crowd fired up before the match. WWE 2K22 gives players a chance to re-live some iconic entrances of the past, as well as new ones, right before each and every match. But if you’re short on time, perhaps skipping through the entrances and the accompanying cutscenes might be a good idea. Here’s what you need to do.

To skip the pre-match entrance cutscenes, start by hitting the Menu/Start button. From here, you should a tab on the bottom of the screen that reads ‘Skip This Scene.’ Press it, and it will skip the remainder of the entrance for that particular wrestler.

If there are more wrestlers that need to come out to the ring, follow the same steps listed above for each one. Doing so will save some time, when needed.

We should also note that this control is the same with regards to MyRise and 2K Showcase cutscenes. Users will be able to get through these cutscenes, simply by hitting Menu/Start.