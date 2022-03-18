Don’t get us wrong, Stranger — we love watching Tonberries explode with joy after being pet on the head, or Cactuars exploding into a literal shower of bright lights and loot. However, when you reach the post-game and are grinding out Anima Crystals, sometimes the animations are a little much to watch. Or perhaps you’re at the stage of the game where a single mistake can cost you too much health, and you don’t want to get swarmed by other monsters. If so, you may wish to know how to skip Soul Burst animations in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Well, unfortunately there is no way to fully skip Soul Burst. In addition to providing invincibility frames, Soul Burst grants you bonus maximum MP upon completion. You can, however, shorten the animation. To do so, head to Main Menu and then to System Setting. Select Basic Settings, and set the Short Soul Burst Animation option to “On.”

A shorter Soul Burst animation will save you plenty of time over the hundreds of runs you will end up doing, but you cannot stop Soul Burst animations from playing entirely. This option, however, does allow you to freely move your camera while Soul Burst, which can allow you to more accurately figure out your next move instead of watching a locked mini-movie.