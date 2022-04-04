How to slidestep in MLB The Show 22

Let’s say there is a fast runner at first base in an MLB The Show 22 game, and you are the pitcher. How can you keep the runner from advancing via a stolen base? One way is by continuously attempting pickoff throws. Or, do a slidestep. A slidestep is essentially a quick pitch, in which the pitcher throws the ball using an abbreviated delivery. By shortening the delivery, this limits the amount of time the runner has to steal, before the catcher has control of the baseball. But, slidesteps also carry some risk.

So, how can you throw a slidestep in MLB The Show 22? Let’s go over what you need to do.

Controls for the slidestep in MLB The Show 22 are pretty much the same, as compared to 21. To perform a slidestep, make sure that a runner is on base first. Then, hold down either LT (for Xbox), LT (for PlayStation), or ZL (for Nintendo Switch). Then, select a pitch to throw and go through the same process as you would regularly do.

Related: Best pitching settings in MLB the Show 22

If you are using Pinpoint Pitching, you should notice that not only is the windup abbreviated, but the time allotted to successfully throw a pitch will be much shorter. This is something you will need to be aware of when using a slidestep, as pitching becomes a bit trickier. Make sure to do the motions faster, in order to compensate for the slidestep.