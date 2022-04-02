How Pinpoint Pitching works in MLB The Show 22

Last year, San Diego Studios introduced Pinpoint Pitching to MLB The Show. Pinpoint Pitching is very similar to the old pitching system used in the MLB 2K franchise, in which users moved the right analog stick around in order to locate a pitch. This system might not phase those who used it last year. But with Nintendo owners now being introduced to MLB The Show, those new to the franchise might have a bit of trouble with this concept. Not to worry, as we can help you master Pinpoint Pitching in MLB The Show 22.

First, let’s point out that Pinpoint Pitching can be turned on or off in the Pitching portion of the Gameplay settings. Instead of Meter or Analog, choose Pinpoint to use this method of pitching.

If you attempt to throw a pitch while using Pinpoint Pitching, you’ll notice a big circle that’s located on top of the strike zone. This is the interface of Pinpoint Pitching. The circle generally features a circle, followed by a transparent path. For example, a four-seam fastball has a straight line down the middle of the circle.

The goal of Pinpoint Pitching is to move the right analog stick right in the path indicated in the circle. To illustrate, users will want to start throwing a four-seamer by pulling the stick down. After you have started the motion, the goal is to move the stick in the path indicated, until the transparent line is filled up to the top circle.

Let’s go over an example of Pinpoint Pitching in more detail. To throw a curveball, start off by pulling the analog stick in a diagonal motion. Pull it to the southwest, and then move the analog stick in a counter-clockwise motion until you have made it to the top circle. Next, we move to the last part of this interface. That is to pull the stick down, towards the circle that is at the bottom of the circle. The position of the bottom circle will depend on what side of the plate the ball will be located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now with Pinpoint Pitching, there are three key components that make up whether the pitch will be considered a perfect one, or not. Those components are Speed, Timing, and Location. Here’s how each affects the pitch:

Speed – How fast you move in the initial portion

– How fast you move in the initial portion Time – Whether or not you connect with the second ring at a timely manner

– Whether or not you connect with the second ring at a timely manner Direction – Whether or not you finish flush on the ring, or whether it’s to the left or right

We should note that when moving the stick, you’ll probably notice that the lines will either be red, yellow, or green. Green indicates the ideal speed. Yellow is average, while red is poor. To get the right speed, make sure that the stick is moved not too fast, but not too slow. Yes, it does sound a bit like Goldilocks. But, finding the sweet spot is the key. Steady, fluid movements of the analog stick helps out greatly.

Pinpoint Pitching is also affected by the difficulty used in-game. Lower difficulties generally leaves more room for speed and/or direction errors. Higher difficulties, like Hall of Fame and Legend, leave less room for error.