How to sneak up on Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has taken a lot of new steps with the series to try and give a unique feeling of freshness to catching these monsters. One of the main areas of change has been how you interact with Pokémon in the wild, which has largely stayed the same in the past 26 years. However, now you can sneak up on a Pokémon to increase your chances of catching it. Here is how to do it.

Sneaking around in the open world of Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be a lot like sneaking around enemies in other games. You can make use of tall grass and obstructions to keep the Pokémon from detecting you. You will need to crouch in these areas so they do not hear your footsteps while also keeping a distance far enough away that you can throw a Pokeball at them without them seeing you. Even if you are crouch walking, they will hear you if you get too close.

While tall grass used to be the only way to find Pokémon in older games, this time, it is mainly here for you to sneak around in. Crouch inside the grass and walk slowly up to the Pokémon you want to catch, throw a Pokeball, and you will have a better chance at the catch happening than if you were to sprint directly at it.