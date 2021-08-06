How to solve Call of Duty: Warzone friends not showing error

Running a squad in Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the best ways to play the game. The teamwork, tactics, and tension all make it a solid gaming experience and a great way to spend time with friends. So, what do you do when you log in, and your friend list has vanished?

This can be a pretty regular issue after the game receives a big patch, affecting quite a few people since the game launched. In this guide, we will show you how to solve the problem.

Restart your game

Yes, it’s a simple solution, but it’s always the first thing to check. Does restarting the game solve the issue? If it’s a simple failure to load, then restarting will give the game another chance to get it right and might solve your problem.

Send a friend request

Doing this might force the game to reload your friend list, so it might be a good idea to have a friend delete you from their list, then send them a new request and see if it resets the friend list for you.

Reset Crossplay

A bugged friend list can also be fixed by turning crossplay off and then on again. This implies that the bug can be caused by a failure in the game’s ability to properly communicate information from multiple networks to the friend list. All you need to do is go to settings and turn it off and on again quickly.

Restart the console/computer

The ultimate in amateur IT solutions, restarting the entire system might fix the issue for you. If none of the above solutions work, you will need to go to the Call of Duty: Warzone support page and open a support ticket with them.