How to solve Mei Ting’s riddle in Chinatown Detective Agency

While working on the For the Tyrants Fear Your Might case in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll be given an optional objective to go and see Mei Ting. Sammy needs time to decipher something for you, so seeing a friend is something Amira can do to keep herself sane. However, Mei Ting has a riddle for you, and this guide explains how to find the solution.

What is the solution to Mei Ting’s riddle?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mei Ting’s riddle is, “What loses its head in the morning but gets it back at night?” This is challenging because it makes you think of a person or an animal. Even buildings could be seen as having heads, or statues, depending on what you consider to be a head and how the sun might change your view of it. However, the answer is far simpler, as you’d expect in a riddle. Your pillow loses its head in the morning and gets it back at night.

Type pillow into the answer box when you speak to Mei Ting, and you’ll complete this optional side quest. Amira needs some downtime between cases, and this is a wonderful moment for her because she has no friends and barely contacts her family. You can see this in her emails, so it’s nice to give her a moment with someone that’s friendly towards her, even if money is involved most of the time.