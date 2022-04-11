How to translate the signal code in Chinatown Detective Agency – Morse code translation guide

While working your way through the “For the Tyrants Fear Your Might” case in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll be asked to decipher a coded signal in order to close the case. However, decoding the signal is no easy task; it’s a multi-step process that will require you to ask a few different NPCs for favors, and also shell out a decent bit of cash. This guide will show you how to quickly decode the signal to move on with the case.

Related: Should you destroy Caleb’s recordings or watch them in Chinatown Detective Agency?

When you first get the signal, it will be a garbled mess. Talk to Sergey, and he’ll clear the audio on it for you. Once you’ve got the clearer mix of the signal, call up Mei Ting, and ask her for a hint. She’ll reveal the signal is communicating a message in Morse code, and also give you the coded characters you’ll need to translate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, this is where things get a little tricky. By referencing Morse code, we translated the above message ourselves, and got “3852N1014143” for our translation. However, this is not the correct answer. After asking Mei Ting for the solution, it appears the correct code is “352N1014143E,” which, for some strange reason, does not correspond to the Morse code shown in the screenshot above.

Related: How to unlock the red lock box in Chinatown Detective Agency

Regardless of this oddity, give Harry Kon a call, and enter “352N1014143E” when he asks you what you found when examining the signal, and the case will come to a close.