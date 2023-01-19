How to solve Ms. Niken’s passcode puzzle in A Space for the Unbound

Throughout A Space for the Unbound, an adorable indie adventure, there are dozens of clever little puzzles. One that can trip people up, though, is Ms. Niken’s passcode. Finding the clues isn’t hard, but if basic math isn’t your thing… well, Ms. Niken is about to make you do a little bit of algebra homework. For people who want a little guidance, though, let’s walk you through Ms. Niken’s passcode puzzle.

Related: A Space for the Unbound is a beautiful story about mental illness bogged down by its own puzzles – Review

Finding the math

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you lose track of Marin because she runs after Raya into the school, you have to use the wand to go back in time and find a way in. The goal is to find a way to break down the back wall, in the school’s side alley. But to do that, you need to get a crowbar, and that’s been confiscated in Ms. Niken’s personal lockbox in the library.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step in this math teacher’s little gambit is to find all her formulas hidden around the school. Many are written down by Raya, one of her top students. Each formula is necessary to solve for each letter, which will correlate to a number in Ms. Niken’s passcode.

First Formula:11=2e+i

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

In a trash can before the classroom, you’ll find Raya’s after-high school aspirations form. On the back, you’ll find the formula.

Second Formula: 3-3n=-i

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the classroom, the magic wand will activate. If you hop through time, you’ll find it on a paper in front of Raya’s desk.

Third Formula: 2k = 3n

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the classroom once more, you’ll find this formula written on the front board.

Fourth Formula: n=4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the final formula in the garbage alley behind the school. There, bullies trashed Raya’s backpack. One of the crumbled papers falling out of her bag will have the formula on it.

From here you can either solve the math on your own, or skip that tedious step and let us give you the passcode.

Just the passcode

Ms. Niken’s passcode is a mix of algebra and her own name. Once you’ve solved the math, you’ll realize you solve for the letters E, I, K, and N.

E=1

I=9

K=6

N=4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you haven’t noticed, those are the letters that make up her name. So, using her name to decode the formulas (NIKEN), you’ll discover the passcode is 49614. Put those numbers in the library lockbox, hit A on your Xbox controller (X on a Playstation controller), and get the crowbar. Then you’ll be one step closer to finding Raya.