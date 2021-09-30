How to solve the bear puzzle in A Juggler’s Tale

One of the first adversaries you’ll find in A Juggler’s Tale is a fearsome bear that stands between you and the ringmaster’s hat. As a circus performer, this will be no big deal for Abby, the child protagonist. Follow these steps and you’ll finish this puzzle in no time.

As you enter the camp and make your way down to a circus show, you’ll be presented a stage show with a bear blocking your way. First, grab the box on the far left side of the stage. Hold the RT button (or R2 on PlayStation) to push or pull it along. You’ll find above the girl a few ropes among the wires that hold all the characters in place. Push the box just below the rope to use it as a platform and grab on. Start swinging to gain momentum and jump to the other side of the bear.

Once you’re there, you’ll find apples you can throw. Grab an apple from the basket with the RT button and then aim with the right analog stick. Throw the apple behind the bear. It will then turn to eat the apple. While it’s distracted, run up to the hat that’s on a stick behind where the bear used to be. Grab it by pressing the RT button and bring it to the ringmaster to finish this puzzle. You’ll then find out her tragic fate.