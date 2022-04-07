How to solve the cipher in Chinatown Detective Agency – Librarian Code lead solution

One of your first orders of business in Chinatown Detective Agency is tracking down Philip Ng and Genevieve Goh. After finding a specific book previously checked out by Genevieve, you’ll discover a mysterious coded message that you’ll need to decode to find out where Philip and Genevieve have gone. To crack the code, head to the library to meet with Mei Ting, who will give you the cipher needed to decode the message.

The coded message is made up of several two-to-three digit numbers, and the cipher assigns each letter of the alphabet one of two possible number values. Basically, you’re supposed to look at the message, single out a number, and then review the cipher to see which letter said number corresponds to. As you decode the message, you’ll type the deciphered message in the text box below the cipher. This can be a time-consuming endeavor, so if you’d simply like to get to the next part of the game, all you need to know is that the decoded message is “Ludstown Wednesday Sixforty.” Just type that into the box, and you’ll be able to progress through the story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chinatown Detective Agency, naturally, has quite a few puzzles for you to solve. If you’re wondering how to complete the hacking minigame, or how to solve the Book Passage lead, check out our coverage on this indie neo-noir adventure game.