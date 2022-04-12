How to solve the Egyptian mythology puzzle in the Angel’s Share case in Chinatown Detective Agency

Angel’s Share is a side case that you can unlock if you don’t obey the wishes of one of your clients in Chinatown Detective Agency. In it, you follow a trail left by the Church of the Self’s ex-leader to Cairo, where you’ll then be presented with a challenging puzzle based on Egyptian mythology. This guide explains how to solve the puzzle so you aren’t stuck for long.

How do you work out which blocks go in the holes?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The puzzle requires you to put four blocks from the selection on the left-hand side of the room into the holes under the image of Anubis and the Scales of Maat on the right-hand side. However, each hole has an engraving that acts as a hint for the correct block. You need to discover which Egyptian god or term the engravings refer to and place the block that fits best. Below we’ve listed what each engraving says and the relevant block to help you proceed quickly.

“ I, the lord and protector of the underworld, the attendant of the Scale of Maat. ” – Insert the block with the black dog here. The dog’s ears are unnaturally pointy.

” – Insert the block with the black dog here. The dog’s ears are unnaturally pointy. “ I, the judge of the hearts of men, the seeker of truth, the light of harmony. ” – Insert the block with a feather on it here. This feather represents Maat.

” – Insert the block with a feather on it here. This feather represents Maat. “ I, the patriarch of kings, the one who guides the pure of heart to the domain of my father. ” – Insert the block with the bird with green feathers on into this hole. The bird is meant to have the head of a human, as far as our research told us, but the bird will suffice all the same.

” – Insert the block with the bird with green feathers on into this hole. The bird is meant to have the head of a human, as far as our research told us, but the bird will suffice all the same. “I, the resurrected one, the eternal master of the endless field of reeds.” – Insert the block with the wheat on here. We believe this is meant to reference Osiris or another powerful figure in Egyptian mythology.

Once you’ve inserted all four blocks, the safe will open, and you’ll get the document you seek. This advances the story along Tiger Lilly’s questline unexpectedly, meaning it will have an impact later in the story.