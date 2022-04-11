Should you destroy Caleb’s recordings or watch them in Chinatown Detective Agency?

You’ll find yourself in a difficult position after taking on your first case for Tiger Lilly with her as your primary client in Chinatown Detective Agency. You have a set of recordings that Lucas doesn’t want. He tells you to destroy them, but you’re given a choice as to what to do. This guide explains what each choice means for the story.

What happens if you listen to Caleb’s recordings?

If you listen to Caleb’s recordings, you’ll be able to go through each one and hear what he had to say to Lucas before he died. They’re a touching series that makes you realize that Caleb wanted to reconnect with his son, even though his son wants nothing to do with him. The final recording informs you of a plan he had set in motion ahead of his death. This opens the Angel’s Share case, which is a side case that not all players will pick up.

It’s not clear if Angel’s Share is essential to the story in Chinatown Detective Agency, but you certainly don’t get it at this same point if you choose to do nothing and destroy the recordings. Instead, you’ll move on with another case for Lucas. While you’re free to do what you want, we recommend picking up this case because of its puzzle.