How to solve the Faculty Tower door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Faculty Tower is in the South Wing of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and can only be unlocked during The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest. While you’re sneaking around the Faculty Tower at night you might notice one of the school’s Arithmancy doors, but there’s a prefect on patrol nearby, so it’s probably better to finish the quest, then come back during the daytime.

How to open the Faculty Tower puzzle door

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the Faculty Tower Floo Flame, head south, then turn right and go through the door that Mr Moon, the caretaker, is usually standing next to. Go up the first set of stairs and the puzzle door is on the far side of the first landing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Faculty Tower puzzle door, you need to find the “?” and “??” triangles and roll them until they display the creature icon that represents the number that completes the equations written on the door itself. The equations are presented in the form of triangles, whereby the numbers on each point of the triangle have to add up to the number in the middle of the triangle. Some of the points have creature icons on them instead of numbers, and the creature icons are numbered, from left to right, 0 to 9. So, the top triangle reads spider (8) + 5 + ? = 13. This means that the “?” must be 0, so roll the “?” triangle (to the left of the door) until it displays a demiguise.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bottom triangle reads 3 + dragon (2) + ?? = 14, so the “??” must be 9, which is represented by the snakes creature icon. So, find the “??” triangle to the right of the door, and roll it until it displays the snakes icon. You can now open the door and loot the two chests in the attic space beyond it, one of which contains the Natural Terrain Conjuration.