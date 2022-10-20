How to solve the Riddle of Palette Prime in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Every planet in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has a riddle to solve, but the one on Palette Prime will likely be the first one that stumps many players. We’ve solved it, so read on to learn how you can too!

Finding the Riddle of Palette Prime in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

First, you have to actually find the location of the riddle. Upon landing on Palette Prime, you have a choice of two story quests to reach the town plaza. Off-Color takes you through the de-colored forest, and that’s the one we want. Proceed through that quest until you enter the Abandoned Well.

Start making your way down, and keep an eye on the right side of the well. Near the bottom, you’ll spot a green pipe. It’s not the one that unlocks after you beat the Darkmess Root down here — that takes you back to the top of the well — but you’ll spot another on a ledge just before reaching the bottom.

Solving the Riddle of Palette Prime in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Hop into that pipe to reach a new chamber where you can talk to Professor Backpack. The riddle he presents is as follows: “The day began with a wooden bell. The silence broke as the lake’s song did swell. the red thief arrived at dawn, looking for a trinket to pawn. Night came. The guardian did the same. While guarding the forest, my sleep it would claim.”

The riddle is pretty vague at points (and it doesn’t help that the animal symbols can be hard to make out), but you can see the solution in the screenshot above. Moving clockwise from the top, place the fish by the rising sun, the duck by the full sun, the seahorse by the crescent moon, and the owl by the full moon. With that, the riddle will be solved, and you’ll win yourself another Planet Coin.