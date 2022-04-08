How to solve the triptych painting puzzle in Chinatown Detective Agency – Search the Duplex lead solution

Should you choose to work full-time for Rupert Zhou in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll eventually take on the case, “A Garden of Earthly Delights.” This case sees you searching for evidence to incriminate a wealthy art collector, and to do that, you’ll need to solve a puzzle involving three triptych paintings that must be placed in a certain order. This guide will show you how to correctly arrange the paintings while pursuing the “Search the Duplex” lead.

Related: How shootouts work in Chinatown Detective Agency – How to avoid killing enemies

Once you arrive inside Quah’s duplex, move right, and you should see three paintings side by side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interact with a painting, and its sides will fold out, revealing it to be a triptych (three-part) painting. Each painting is a pixel recreation of a real-life triptych painting, and your objective is to both recreate the real-life works of art, and arrange them in a specific order. Below, we’ve listed which paintings you’ll have to recreate, and how you’ll have to order them.

Left side: The Haywain Triptych

Center: The Garden of Earthly Delights

Right side: Triptych of Temptation of St. Anthony

You can also see what these paintings look like when put together below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you correctly arrange the paintings, hit the center console, and a secret room should open up. In there, you’ll find the information needed to incriminate Quah.