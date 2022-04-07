How shootouts work in Chinatown Detective Agency – How to avoid killing enemies

You won’t do a lot of fighting in Chinatown Detective Agency. Most of the time, you’re going to be investigating places or working out various puzzles, including a hacking minigame. However, there are moments when you’ll get involved in a shootout. Here’s how to not only handle yourself in one, but also what you can do to ensure no one dies.

At certain points in the game, a target icon will appear above Amira’s head. When this happens, you’re in for a gunfight. When said icon appears, simply press and hold the “G” key to withdraw your handgun.

When a shootout actually starts, you’ll be able to take control of an aiming reticle to aim your shot before you fire. Be careful where you decide to shoot, as you can often resolve conflicts nonlethally by shooting your target in either the arm or hand. However, it should be noted that you only have a limited amount of time to fire your shot, represented by a red meter above the reticle that quickly fills up while you aim. Once you’ve got your shot lined up, simply fire away, and the shootout should resolve itself.

