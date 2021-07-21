How to start Sims 4: Cottage Living

The Sims 4: Cottage Living DLC pack has arrived, giving you the chance to take your favorite Sims out of the big city to live in the countryside. You’ll be able to take care of a wide assortment of animals, such as chickens and cows, allowing you to cultivate your own ingredients to cook in your kitchen and build a massive farm full of animals that you can become friends with. For many of these features, you’ll have to visit a certain neighborhood in the Sims 4 to make this happen, and you’ll need to purchase the Cottage Living DLC. In this guide, we will detail how to start the Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion.

Before starting the expansion, you’ll want to make sure you’ve purchased the item in the Origin Store or the EA Play store. Both are valid locations for you to buy them and use them with your copy of The Sims 4, preferably on the same platform. After you’ve confirmed that, we also recommend having a ready family of Sims, or you can choose ones you’ve created before the Cottage Living update.

After you’ve done that, when you’re picking the community you want your Sims family to live in, you want to pick the Henford-On-Bagley world. In this world, you’ll be able to choose from three different communities to start your house at and begin your farm life. There will be a single lot in each of the communities that you can choose to join, with the one in Old New Henford being a completely vacant lot, giving you the option to create an entire home from the ground up. The lots in The Bramblewood and Finchwick both have locations that already have a house foundation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once your Sims family has moved in, and you start unpacking your things, settling in, and begin placing up the nearest farm to house your upcoming cows and llamas.