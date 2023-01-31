The Witcher 3 had two stellar expansions that allowed players to stay with Geralt and Co. for a little while longer. Hearts of Stone was the first one of the two, introducing a dark haunting storyline and even grayer morality choices in an already morally grey game. With fantastic new characters such as Gaunter O’Dimm, Olgierd von Everec, his brother Vlodimir and wife Iris, among others, it also introduced several new mechanics and even took Geralt on a full-blown heist. If you’re wondering how to start the Hearts of Stone expansion in the Witcher 3, here’s all you need to know.

How to start the Hearts of Stone DLC Quest in the Witcher 3

There are three ways to start with the main questline of the Hearts of Stone expansion in the Witcher 3. The one you choose depends on how you plan to continue the playthrough thereafter.

Method 1: Quick-start

If you want to dive straight into the Hearts of Stone DLC content without playing through the main game, you can start a new game, and select the Hearts of Stone option during the game setup in the main menu. This will start you off with Geralt already at level 32 and matching gear, and your quest log will have the initial quest Evil’s Soft First Touches that you can follow to the rest of the expansion content.

Method 2: Import an existing save

If you have an existing save and have only just gotten the expansion, you can simply load the save and pick up the quest at the Seven Cats Inn. Even before that, your journal will be updated with the prompt where to look to begin the Hearts of Stone questline.

Method 3: Fresh start

If you start a new game, then you’ll be treated by already meeting Gaunter O’Dimm in White Orchards, where he helps Geralt with the Lilac and Gooseberries quest if he buys him a drink, providing some ominous observations along the way. Just like above, your journal will be updated with instructions on how to pick up the Hearts of Stone starting quest. Just note that you should be at least level 30 before embarking on that questline.