How To Start The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC Epilogue: Mythical Pecha Berry Mystery Gift

The new epilogue for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC is here, and Pokemon fans will return to Kitakami for more stories with our Paldean friends. To start the epilogue, players will need to access a new mystery gift item, the Mythical Pecha Berry.

Our next adventure in Kitakami begins with the Mythical Pecha Berry, so let’s go over how to download this mysterious new item and spark the events of the Indigo Disk DLC epilogue! Once you’ve got the item, there’s a little bit more to do to get the epilogue started, but don’t worry; we’ve got you covered!

How to Get the Mythical Pecha Berry Mystery Gift

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like previous epilogue stories in the Pokemon series, The Indigo Disk DLC’s epilogue starts with a special item. To get the Mystery Gift that starts it all, players will need to connect to the PokePortal in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Then, head to the Mystery Gift option and select “Get via Internet.”

Once you do, your Nintendo Switch will connect to the internet and show you all currently available gifts. Select “Mythical Pecha Berry” to receive the item that will grant you access to the epilogue. Once you have the Mythical Pecha Berry in your bag, you’ve just got a few quick steps to begin the next chapter of your Pokemon adventure. What to do next isn’t immediately obvious, so I’ll walk you through it.

How to Start the Indigo Disk DLC Epilogue

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you grab your Mythical Pecha Berry mystery gift, you’ll want to head to Kitakami and visit Peachyu’s, the shop in Mossui Town. You know, the one that’s skeptical of cryptocurrency.

Once you’re at the shop, interact with the little purple/pink plushie on the shelf out front. The item will react to the presence of the Mythical Pecha Berry, causing your character to pause, wondering whether they saw it move.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After your character reacts to the mysterious item, you will get a phone call from your old buddy Arven, which begins the Indigo Disk DLC epilogue storyline. He will ask to meet you at your house, so you’ll be headed back to Paldea for a moment before your story in Kitakami truly begins.

Once you meet up with Arven back at home, you’ll be able to see what lies ahead in the Mochi Meyham epilogue story. I know I can’t wait to see what’s in store, so let’s get to it!