Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC Epilogue Release Date, Time, & How To Access

The story of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet isn’t quite finished yet, with the Indigo Disk’s surprise epilogue headed our way. Pokemon fans will get to spend a bit more time in Kitakami with all our friends when the epilogue releases.

Shortly after the release of The Indigo Disk DLC, we learned there would be a special epilogue story coming early this year. Now, we’re less than a day away from the epilogue’s release and fans are eager to see how much more story we’re going to get, and whether the rumors we’ve seen floating around will prove to be true. If you’re looking forward to the epilogue as much as I am, you’re probably eager to know exactly when it comes out and how we’ll access it. I dug in to everything we know about the Indigo Disk epilogue so far so we could bring you all the details.

What Time Does the Indigo Disk DLC Epilogue for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Release?

Image via The Pokemon Company

The epilogue to The Indigo Disk DLC will come out on January 11 at 9 AM ET.

If you want to know exactly what time the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Epilogue releases in your time zone, here’s a quick breakdown.

Time Zone Epilogue Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 6 AM, Janauary 11 Mountain Time (MT) 7 AM, January 11 Central Time (CT) 8 AM, January 11 Eastern Time (ET) 9 AM, January 11 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2 PM, January 11 Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) 2 PM, January 11 Central European Time (CET) 3 PM, January 11 Moscow Standard Time (MSK) 5 PM, January 11 India Standard Time (IST) 7:30 PM, January 11 China Standard Time (CST) 10 PM, January 11 Japan Standard Time (JST) 11 PM, January 11 Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 1 AM, January 12 New Zealand Daylight TIme (NZDT) 2 AM, January 12

How To Access the Indigo Disk DLC Epilogue in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Indigo Disk DLC epilogue will be free for anyone who has purchased the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

In order to access this new bonus story, players will need to have completed the base game as well as both The Teal Mask and the Indigo Disk DLCs through to the credits. The exact method by which players will gain entry to this part of the story hasn’t yet been officially revealed.

What We Know About the Indigo Disk DLC Epilogue Story

Image via The Pokemon Company

No spoilers here, but if you’re curious about the basic setup for the epilogue, we’ve got you covered. In the Indigo Disk DLC Epilogue for Scarlet & Violet, we know that players will wind up back in Kitakami. Based on what we can see in the short teaser trailer released by The Pokemon Company, we’re also bringing along Paldean friends like Penny, Nemona, and Arven for a Kitakami adventure.

Once there, players will encounter some surprising twists related to a mysterious item displayed in the Mossui Town shop. We don’t know exactly how long the new story is just yet, but I know I can’t wait to find out what’s in store!