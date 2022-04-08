How to steal the Divine Comedy in Chinatown Detective Agency – Library book puzzle solution

As part of Rupert Zhou’s questline in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll have to infiltrate a criminal organization, and to do that, you’ll have to pass their initiation test: Stealing an antique copy of Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy from a library. Before you can grab the book and run, however, you’ll need to solve a puzzle that calls for a decent bit of literary knowledge. Here’s how to solve the book puzzle in the library.

To activate the puzzle, head to the library inside Temasek University in Toa Payoh between midnight and 6 AM; we recommend getting there as close to midnight as possible so that you can complete the puzzle well before the morning-shift guards show up at 6 AM. Interact with one of the books on the right side of the library, and you’ll be given the option to pull it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll now have to pick one of 15 books to pull. Which one you should pull will depend on what the clue you are being provided is. We’ve listed each clue below, along with which book it corresponds to. Be careful not to pull the wrong book; you’re only allowed three failures before triggering a game over.

Clue 1: Jubal – Reference to Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert A. Heinlein

Clue 2: Dick Diver – Reference to Tender Is the Night by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Clue 3: Parfyon – Reference to The Idiot by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Clue 4: Rostam – Reference to The Shahnameh by Ferdowsi

Clue 5: Miaoyu – Reference to Dream of the Red Chamber by Cao Xueqin

Once you pull every book, the case holding the Divine Comedy will unlock. Grab the book, and then book it back to your office in Chinatown to conclude the case.