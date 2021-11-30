The Cave Vines, Twisting Vines, Weeping Vines, and Kelp steadily grow in your Minecraft world. It can become pretty bothersome to fill your home or preferred living area with these items and consistently have to go out of your way to cut them down. With Minecraft’s 1.18 update, you can prevent them from growing when they reach an optimal length for you. In this guide, we will share how to stop Vines and Kelp from growing in Minecraft.

When you’ve placed down the vines or kelp that you want to grow from the ceiling, the next thing you need to do is grab a pair of sheers. These can be any form of sheer, and they do not have to possess any particular effect or enchantment on them. You’ll have to wait until the vine or kelp reaches the exact length you want them to get and then cut them off using your sheers.

You only have to cut the end length of the vine or kelp with your sheers. After that, they won’t continue growing, and you can freely enjoy the sight of them in your abode without having to perform continual maintenance on them the entire time. It’s a good way to keep the aesthetic exactly the way you want it, and not have to monitor them after playing in your Minecraft world for several days.