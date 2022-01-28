How to take pictures with your Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Although trainers will be armed with an Arc Phone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game’s photo mode is actually restricted to one location in the game. That being said, it is still fairly unique and offers plenty of customization features to use before you decide to screenshot your masterpiece. This includes the ability to take photos with any member of your Pokémon collection — making the feature a must try.

Trainers can discover the game’s photo mode by heading to the Photography Studio in Jubilife Village. It is the building that sits closest to the path to Obsidian Fieldlands, and bears a couple of portraits outside. Inside, you’ll need to speak with Dagero, who stands on the right side of the room. He will give a wide range of options, including “Prepare a Pokémon,” allowing you to choose one from your party or pastures you’d want to include in the shot.

After, feel free to change the background or lens filter, but you’ll need to select “Take Photos” after. From there, you can change the pose of you or your Pokémon and then screenshot with the Capture button on the left joycon.

Related: How to transfer Nintendo Switch screenshots and videos to a smartphone