How to take snapshots of wild Pokémon in Pokémon Go for the New Pokémon Snap Celebration

To celebrate the release of the New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Go will have an event for players to seek out particular Pokémon in the wild and take snapshots of them. The event kicks off on April 29 at 10 AM in your local time zone. There will be a series of quests that players can complete before the end of the event, on May 2 at 8 PM in your local time zone, where you have to take snapshots of wild Pokémon.

A wild Pokémon will be one you encounter in the overworld, right before you capture them. All you have to do is click on them, and your perspective will zoom in on their location, and a Pokéball appears in front of you for you to capture them. When you are in this mode, at the top of your screen, you can click a small camera. This allows you to take a picture of the Pokémon when you are attempting to catch it.

You’ll then be able to take a quick picture of them. If you are in the AR mode of Pokémon Go, you’ll see the environment behind them when you take the snapshot. You do not have to have the AR mode on to take pictures of these Pokémon, though. Once you’ve taken the snapshot, you can choose to close out of the mode or capture the Pokémon.

When it comes to the New Pokémon Snap Celebration quests, you cannot use a Pokémon you’ve captured to take snapshots. You must do it of a wild Pokémon you find in the world.