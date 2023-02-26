How to tame a Dimorphodon in Ark: Survival Evolved

While creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved can come in many shapes and sizes, it’s not often that we look at the smaller creatures as being quite useful. The Dimorphodon, like all shoulder pets, is a small-sized creature that has been in the game since its launch. This winged creature is quite unassuming. However, that shouldn’t be any reason to ignore it as it can be quite useful, especially in large numbers, and as an extra layer of defense. This guide will detail how you can go about taming a Dimorphodon in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What is a Dimorphodon and where to find it in Ark: Survival Evolved

Typically passive and occasionally even cordial. It can become extremely aggressive when provoked, even toward larger animals. The Dimorphodon rarely appears alone and prefers to stick together in groups of two to five, which makes them a real menace if you’re trying to tame one or accidentally hit it while defending yourself against other creatures. When attacking, the Dimorphodon does not harm the creature you are riding; instead, it goes you. If you’re unaware of this, you may believe that the Dimorphodon is only doing small amounts of damage to your tame before realizing that, really, it is you who is about to get offed.

The Dimorphodon can be found on all maps, apart from Scorched Earth, and while they may be difficult to spot due to their smaller size, it’s not hard to find them. They’re prone to wander almost all areas of the map. As a tamed creature, you can send the Dimorphodon to quite literally shred and creature or even a player. The Dimorphodon, in large numbers, acts much like a piranha in that they are able to rip through even large creatures with enough scaling on their Melee.

How to tame a Dimorphodon and what you’ll need to do it in Ark: Survival Evolved

To tame a Dimorphodon, you won’t need a great many things. However, you will need to make sure that you’re ready to deal with it and all of its friends once you deal any damage to it. For that reason, players should ensure they have the following items ready:

Bola.

Longneck Rifle and a secondary weapon like a Pump-Action Shotgun.

Tranuqilizings Darts, as well as shells for your secondary weapon.

Raw Mutton x11 – this is based on the standard 1x Taming Speed for a level 150 Dimorphodon.

The bola is probably the easiest way to knock out a Dimorphodon, provided you land the shot and then deal with its friends before they deal with you. Once entangled in the bola, you’ll be able to hit the Dimorphodon without it attacking you. If you can’t land the Bola, you can try shooting the Dimorphodon without immobilizing it first, but you’ll need to be aware that due to its small hitbox, as well as a number of different server and client issues, you might experience some shots just won’t register.

Once the Dimorphodon has been knocked out, you will have to work quickly as their Torpor drains very quickly. You might want to force-feed them Narcoberries if you’re concerned they won’t tame before their Torpor runs out.