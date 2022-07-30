While there are a ton of creatures that can and will kill you in Ark: Survival Evolved, there is only one that will take control of your mind. The Noglin, both cute and terrifying, is a tiny shoulder-pet-sized creature introduced in Genesis: Part 2. Capable of hopping onto a player or being tamed and controlled remotely, the Noglin is by far the most horrifying of the creatures on Ark. In this guide, we’ll explain how to tame the Noglin in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Noglin in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Noglin is a Genesis: Part 2 exclusive creature that likes to dwell in the Rockwell zone of the map. Unfortunately, it’s pretty difficult to find due to its small size and fleet-footed nature. It’s also mostly found in the darker parts of the area, and there are, more often than not, a couple of extra creatures that are hostile.

How to tame a Noglin in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Noglin tames much the same as the Troodon does. This means you’ll need to offer up your tames to the creature to gain its trust rather than feed it. When trying to tame this little creature, your best bet is first to use a Net Gun to pin it down or a Skiff to pick it up, then place it in or build a pen around it.

By penning it off, you’ll ensure that not only can the Noglin not run off, but it will keep it from latching onto your head and eating your grey matter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve captured the Noglin, you’ll need to offer up some food to it. The simplest of options is to provide it with a high HP-based dinosaur, such as a Carbonemys or a Brontosaurus. You’ll need to throw out at least three, as the Noglin will latch onto one and use it to attack the others. You must ensure that your creatures are passive, not neutral or aggressive.

Once the Noglin attaches to its chosen meal, you can watch the taming bar go up. The higher the HP on the creatures it’s feeding off of, the better for your taming bar on the Noglin. Note that the Noglin will deal a ton of damage when detaching from a creature, so you might need to have a few spare sacrifices at the ready in case they all die.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t have enough time to build around the Noglin before the Netted effect wears off, you can use a tranquilizer to knock the Noglin out. This will not impact anything if you do it before taming.