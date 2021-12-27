How to teleport to other players in The Elder Scrolls Online

If you want to explore the entirety of The Elder Scrolls Online’s world, you can do so in a number of ways. While running from one province to another or using a mount to adventure to each new zone is a viable option, it can be quite time-consuming. You could teleport to the scattered Wayshrines found throughout the many regions as well, but you will have to find them first. Another option is to teleport to other players, and you don’t even need to be in a guild to do so.

Teleporting to other players

There may be many reasons why you need to get from one side of the world to the other in an instant. A quest could lead you from one region to another or you may want to start adventuring in a new zone altogether. Instead of taking the long way to your destination, you can teleport to another player.

You’ll need to be in a group with the player you’re teleporting to

Wait until they are in the desired location

Bring up their name and select teleport to player

You will instantly be teleported to the Wayshrine nearest the player

You can even ask for a teleport in the game’s chat. Start by going to the chat section and entering /zone to send a message to everyone currently in the zone. Type that you are looking for a teleport to a specific location and wait for a player to reach out to you. If you’re in a guild, you can teleport to other guild members as well.