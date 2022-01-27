You’ll be catching several Pokémon during your adventures as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If you have friends playing the game, they might have a unique experience compared to you, and they may capture certain Pokémon before you find them. The same goes for you. Luckily, there’s a feature in Pokémon Legends that allows you to trade with another player online. In this guide, we cover how to trade Pokémon online in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before you begin trading, you need to work your way through the game and unlock the trading post. You need to find this building and activate it to use the trading feature in Pokémon Legends. When you do, you’ll connect online and be able to interact with the other player you’re looking for to trade with them.

It’s important to note that you will need a valid Nintendo Online subscription if you attempt to connect to the internet from your Nintendo Switch. If you do not have this, you will be unable to use the trading post to trade with your friends and other players online. You can unlock the trading post after mission level four. You and your friend will need to input the same eight-digit to trade with one another, so make sure to share that information.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After connecting your Nintendo Switch online and activating the trading post, you and your friend will sync up to conduct the trade. While trading is not a requirement to unlock all of the Pokémon evolutions in Pokémon Legends, it’s still a good feature to make use of if you have more luck over a friend when it comes to finding specific Pokémon.